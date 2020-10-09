Government supports Walewale Vocational and Technical Institute with 140 industrial machines

The donation was made through the Council for Technical and Vocational Training,

The government has donated a number of equipment to the Walewale Vocational Technical Institute, in the West Maprusi District of the North East Region.

The donation, made through the Council for Technical and Vocational Training, is aimed at equipping the institute to be more efficient in delivering technical and vocational training to pupils in the area.



Items donated included 20 Industrial sewing machines, 20 industrial knitting machines, 20 Industrial embroidery machine, 20 overlock machines, 20 Industrial Iron, 20 cutting machine and 20 butting press.



The Walewale Technical Institute is a mixed school with a population of 1200.



The school has trained a number of students in Fashion And Design, Building Technology and Catering at the certificate II levels.

A number of the Institute's graduates have gained admission into the polytechnics while others are self employed.



The Akufo-Addo government has placed special emphasis on technical and vocational education and has invested in providing infrastructure and equipping a number of technical and vocational institutes.



Just as senior high school, access to technical and vocational training institutes is also free across the country under government's Free SHS and TVET policy.