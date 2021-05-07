Government telling Ghanaians to fix themselves because they rigged the polls - MP

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak should not be surprised at the attacks thrown at the ‘FixTheCountry’ campaign by officials of government.

He said the President is not a legitimate leader because he lost the elections and the process was rigged for him.



He was reacting to the ‘FixYourself’ counter-campaign initiated by some appointees of the government.



According to the MP, the Nana Addo led administration has failed the people and the best way is to accept their errors and fic the country.



”#FixTheCountry Ghanaians say. The President and his government say #Fixyourself! Why should anyone be surprised, the President knows the power he holds is illegitimate, it was procured fraudulently. Ghanaians didn’t vote for him, hence #Fixyourself!”

The legislator noted the country is currently going through severe hardship due to the incompetence of the president in charge.



He believes Ghanaians are entitled to demand accountability from the NPP because when in opposition, they slammed and denigrated former President John Dramani Mahama.



He said a man who calls for equity must come with clean hands and from what we have seen over the past years, the President in charge today have nothing to show for his leadership.