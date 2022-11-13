1
Government to build 3 science labs for Acherensua SHS – GES Director-General

The Heads Of The 5 Schools Have Been Referred To EOCO For Procurement Breaches GES Director-General with some key stakeholders

Sun, 13 Nov 2022 Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

The acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Nkansah has said government is investing in school infrastructure in an effort to improve education standards and equip learners with the requisite skills.

Speaking at the 60th-anniversary celebration of the Acherensua Senior High School, Dr. Nkansah hinted that government will soon begin the construction of three (3) science laboratories in the school.

“I am happy to announce to you that government will soon begin work to construct three (3) science laboratories including a chemistry, biology, and physics lab and I am confident this will go a long way to strengthen teaching and learning in the school”, he said.

The acting DG who was representing Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia praised the leadership of the school and past students for the good work they were doing to augment government’s efforts in the school.

Among others, the National Security Minister, Dr. Albert Kan Dapaah, who is a past student of ACHISCO, was eulogized and honoured by the school leadership, who named a newly built dormitory block after him; the Kan-Dapaah House.

