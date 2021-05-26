Government to develop sustainable economic activities for mining communities - Abu Jinapor

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel A. Jinapor

Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

As parts of efforts by government to sanitize the mining sector, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has disclosed that the Alternative Livelihood Projects (ALPs) are developed to equip people living in mining communities with skills to improve upon their economic lives independent of mining.

This move, he says will also ensure that mining communities do not lose their economic value as a result of the stopping of galamsey.



Speaking at a ceremony to mark the lifting of ‘4 Million Hybrid Oil Palm Seedling’s in support of the Green Ghana Project at Akwatiakwaso in the Eastern Region, the Minister indicated that the Ministry’s effort in curbing illegal mining also requires that the energies of our young ones who engages in illegal mining are redirected into sustainable livelihoods activities such as oil palm plantations.



The Minister reiterated that Government is not against small scale mining but will not allow anything or any person to stand its way with regards to the protection of the country’s water resources and forest reserves.



Samuel Abu Jinapor bemoaned that his recent tour to some major river bodies in the country which include the Brim river revealed the level of destruction of lands and rivers in Southern Ghana by illegal mining activities.



“It is important that Alternative Livelihood Projects (ALPs) are developed to equip people living in mining communities with skills to improve upon their economic lives independent of mining. This is also to ensure that mining communities do not become ghost towns even after cessation of mining.



“The Ministry’s effort at curbing illegal mining also requires that the energies of our young ones engaged in illegal mining menace are redirected into sustainable livelihoods activities such as oil palm plantations”.

The Minister also touched on the Green Ghana Day which seeks to plant 5 Million trees. He called on the support of the Chiefs to participate in the upcoming project on the 11th of June 2021.



“This year, the MDF, as part of its Annual Work Plan is supporting the Green Ghana Programme with 4 million oil palm seedlings. Additionally Richie Plantation is donating 200,000 oil palm seedlings toward the Green Ghana Programme.



“The Forestry Commission is to identify communities, institutions, organisations and individuals under the Green Ghana Programme for the distribution of the oil palm seedlings for planting on the 11th of June 2021



“On this note, I will passionately appeal to Nananom to make available farm lands for the programme beneficiaries to have easy access to land for planting. I wish to also entreat the project beneficiaries to embrace the project and make it a success to serve as a motivation for others to come on board,” he said.



