Government to distribute vehicles to chiefs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to distribute brand new Toyota Land Cruisers and Pickup vehicles to each of the newly created regional house of chiefs.

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi, made the announcement, whilst addressing the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi on Friday.



“President Nana Akufo-Addo will be touring the newly created regions in a few days’ time and whilst there, he would present vehicles to their regional house of chiefs.



“Each of the newly created regional house of chiefs will receive one Land Cruiser and one Pickup vehicle to enhance their movement and other activities”, Kofi Dzamesi disclosed.



Kofi Dzamesi, who was addressing the National House of Chiefs during their sitting in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, on Friday, said the President would also engage in other activities.



He said the President would also cut the sod for construction works on offices, conference halls and apartments to start in the regions.

Kofi Dzamesi said government is aware of the relevance and influence of traditional leaders in the transformational processes of the country so it would support them always.



On behalf of government, the Minister lauded traditional leaders for their significant contributions and support to government in the fight against the dangerous COVID-19.



He added, the President has displayed perfect leadership in the face of the deadly virus, reiterating that the chiefs have also played their part in the management of the virus.



The cheiftency minister entreated traditional leaders to continue to partner government to help accelerate national development so that the citizenry would feel comfortable.

