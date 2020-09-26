Government to establish model SHSs in Zongo communities - Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The government is to establish Model Senior High Schools (SHSs) in all Zongo communities across the country, the Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced on Friday.

He emphasized quality education was key to a successful life, hence it was imperative to make SHS education easily accessible to Muslims in the country.



Dr. Bawumia said very soon Zongo communities would realise the fruits of the Zongo Development Fund and witness remarkable improvement in their socio-economic lives.



The Vice President gave the announcement when he addressed the chiefs and people of Wamfie in the Dormaa East and Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West Districts at separate durbars, as part of his two-day working visit to the Bono Region.



Alhaji Dr. Bawumia noted though the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government nearly collapsed it, the national economy had been resuscitated due to the implementation of sound and pragmatic economic policies by the President Akufo-Addo's government.

He said the government had successfully repaid cash deposits of 85,000 out of the 88,000 customers of the defunct 'DKM’ microfinance company whose monies were locked up.



Alhaji Dr. Bawumia promised all customers whose monies were locked up would receive their cash deposits, and advised them to exercise patience and cooperate with the official liquidator.



Barimah Dei Kusi Gyabaah, the chief of Amasu in the Dormaa Central Municipality and Ankobeahene of Dormaa Traditional Area, appealed for the reshaping of the Nkrankwanta town roads.



He appealed to the government to stock the Nkrankwanta Polyclinic with medical devices and also provide a tertiary institution to enhance the growth and development of education in the area.