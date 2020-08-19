General News

Government to evacuate stranded Ghanaians in Dubai next week

The returnees will be airlifted by an Emirates flight

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has approved arrangements for the evacuation of stranded Ghanaians in Dubai to Accra.

According to a communique from Ghana’s mission, the stranded Ghanaians will be airlifted to Accra on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from Dubai at 07:30 hours and will arrive in Ghana on the same day at 11:30 hours.



“It should be noted that persons who wish to take advantage of the flight are to make reservations on the Emirates website to enable them to arrive in Dubai to board the flight to Accra at the scheduled date and time,” the communique sighted by GhanaWeb said.



The communique stated further that interested persons must have paid for the cost of hotel reservations directly to some three selected hotels before departure.



The least the persons arriving in Ghana will pay is GH¢6,300 (a little over$1,100) for the mandated fourteen days stay at the designated hotels.

When Ghana closed its borders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many Ghanaians resident abroad became stranded.



There were calls for government to assist willing Ghanaians stranded in countries across the globe to return home.



Read the full communique below.





