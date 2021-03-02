Government to introduce new law on LGBTQ+ related issues – Foh-Amoaning hints

Private legal practitioner Moses Foh-Amoaning

Executive Secretary of the National Coalition on Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has revealed that the Coalition, through the Private Membership Bill, is working with the government to advance legislation on Lesbianism, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) related issues in the country.

Speaking on Angel FM on March 1, 2021, Mr. Foh-Amoaning noted that the law on LGBTQI is limited in scope. According to him it is specific to canal knowledge but does not include all other activities related to the practice.



He said: “Section 104 of the Criminal Offences Act deals with the unnatural carnal knowledge. It doesn’t deal with the whole range of LGBT activities. Secondly, the law doesn’t deal with those who fund, support or promote the activities.”



Mr. Foh-Amoaning noted for instance that the arts and entertainment industry through soap operas promote the activities of the LGBT because they are not properly regulated.



That notwithstanding, while appreciating President Akufo-Addo for publicly disapproving same-sex marriage in the country, he stated that the more appropriate word to have been used was “homosexuality.” His reason was that there is a difference between same-sex marriage and LGBTQI.

He said: “There is a huge difference between same-sex marriage and homosexuality or LGBTQI activities. A person with his same-sex partner can live together without necessarily being married. So when the President says same-sex marriage will not be legalized under his administration, there is a bit of a problem there, though he has severally stated his aversion to the LGBT practices.”



To this end, the sexual rights advocate seeks the formulation of a “comprehensive legislative framework” that will deal with the whole LGBTQI issue.



He assured the public that the process would be expedited to protect the values of the society against degeneration while treating the subject apolitically.



He called on the chieftaincy institutions to also take an active interest in the matter because they play a vital role as custodians of the rules and regulations in the society.