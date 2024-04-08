Government to launch 'Performance Tracker' on Wednesday April 10

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The government is set to launch a Performance Tracker at GIMPA, in Accra on Wednesday 10th April 2024.

The platform is designed to give Ghanaian citizens easy access to valuable information on the performance of the government of Ghana since 2017.



The achievement of the government’s records come from 30 ministries, organized to show projects undertaken by government; as well as data on the outcome, impact, and beneficiaries of government interventions, enabling users to assess the effectiveness of these interventions.

The government believes "showcasing our achievements can enhance transparency and accountability and build public trust in the government’s ability to deliver on its promises."



The event will be telecast live on many television stations and some streamed on social media platforms.