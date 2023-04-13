Government to pay SHS teachers GH¢62 million 'golden handshake' bonus

Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has announced that it has released GH¢62 million to pay teachers of Senior High Schools (SHSs) across the country their intervention grants.

According to The Chronicle newspaper, the grant forms part of incentives the government is providing to motivate SHS teachers.



It added that the grant is also to motivate teachers to provide extra tuition to all SHS students beyond normal school hours.



The report also indicated that a statement issued by the Minority of Education said that the grant is also to ensure that the quality of education provided at SHSs in Ghana is enhanced and sustained.



"It's a commitment to ensuring smooth, timely, and efficient resource distribution in our quest to improving and sustaining quality education in Ghana," parts of the statement is quoted.



Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, has said that the government remains committed to resolving all the challenges faced by SHS across the country.

According to him, the government takes full responsibility for the current infrastructure deficit in schools because of the increasing number of enrolments.



"... we take full responsibility and assure all Ghanaians that, wherever there are challenges, we'll go in and resolve them," he said.



The PRO, however, posited that the infrastructure challenge is caused by schools indicating that they have vacant facilities while they have not.



"I'm still wondering why you could declare that you could take, for instance, 500 boarding students while you know very well that there are no spaces or beds for them," he added.



Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:









IB/OGB