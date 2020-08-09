Regional News

Government to promote Vocational and Technical apprenticeship

The government has prioritized vocational and Technical training to help equip the youth with the requisite knowledge and skills to help achieve the national industrialization agenda.

In this direction, the government is committing enough resources to Vocational and Technical training for the youth to acquire entrepreneurial skills to become self-employed.



Madam Sarah Afful, the Central Regional Director of the Youth Employment Authority (YEA), said this when she presented 40 industrial sewing machines, 100 mobile phones and 40 clipping machines among others to Members of the Central Regional Association of Vocational Apprenticeship at a ceremony at Swedru.



She said the Authority would ensure that the youth received startups to promote their businesses and also get the necessary support from the government to become self- reliant.



“The government has adequately resourced the Artisan Directorate of YEA to assist apprentices of hairdressers, dressmakers, barbers, masons, carpenters and others to undergo training to acquire vocational and technical skills”.



The mobile phones were to enable the beneficiaries to start a mobile money (momo) business.



They were given the necessary assistance and training skills to help improve their work, according to the Regional Director of the YEA, who also assured that it would not rest on its oars until unemployment was reduced to the barest minimum.

Ms Afful advised the recipients to put the machines to good use in order not to defeat the laudable move by the government to support them to acquire skills and to improve on their livelihoods.



According to her, the programme when well executed and patronized, the youth of the country would not suffer to get employed, adding that all qualified youth would be assisted without any political considerations.



Ms Afful said the government would continue to pursue an agenda that promoted skills development of the youth through the Youth Employment Authority (YEA) to reduce unemployment.



Madam Afful urged the youth to rally behind the government and not allowed themselves to be used by selfish people for their parochial and self-interest.



He said the government of President Akufo-Addo has the youth at heart and would do everything to create more jobs opportunities for them.



She urged the beneficiaries to work assiduously to complete their three- year trade skills acquisition to enable them to support themselves and their families.

