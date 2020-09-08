General News

Government to provide logistical support to selected public institutions

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

In line with the commitment to continuously resource public institutions, the government will in the coming days present logistical support to select public institutions as part of the implementation of the Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP).

This was disclosed by the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at a press conference in Kumasi on Tuesday.



The logistics which comprises 25 vehicles, scores of motorbikes, and office equipment will be presented to selected beneficiary entities including the Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Birth & Deaths Registry and some selected Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.



Addressing journalists, the Minister noted that these logistics are to augment the vehicles and office equipment available in these institutions and also forms part of the government’s moves to equip state-owned institutions with logistics and resources needed to effectively and efficiently discharge their duties.

“The development objective of the PSRRP is to improve efficiency and accountability in the delivery of selected services by these public entities. The project partially supports the implementation of Ghana’s National Public Sector Reform Strategy (2018- 2023) through a World Bank credit facility.



“It is the expectation of government that these logistics will further enhance the service delivery, efficiency, accountability, and citizen engagement of the beneficiary organizations,” he added.



The Minister also charged these institutions to ensure that the logistics are used effectively and for the purposes for which they are intended.

