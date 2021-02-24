Government to receive first consignment of coronavirus vaccines today

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Health-designate

The Government of Ghana will today Wednesday, February 24, 2021, receive the first batch of 600,000 AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

A press statement issued by the Ministry of Information in Accra, said the Minister for Health Designate, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, would lead the government delegation to receive the vaccines at 0700 hours.



It said the brief ceremony would be televised live on Ghana Television (GTV) and also on the Ministry of Information's Facebook page.

The statement encouraged media houses interested in the coverage to pick the live feed from the two platforms.