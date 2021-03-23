Government to receive second set of vaccine doses in two weeks – Ghana Health Service

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye is the DG of the Ghana Health Service

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has indicated that Ghana should be expecting another set of coronavirus vaccines in the next two weeks.

He explained that the government of Ghana is in talks with other manufacturers of the vaccine around the world so that it is able to make up for the deficit in number of citizens it has to inoculate.



Speaking at the Ministry of Information Press Briefing last Sunday, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye explained that by the time that the Ghanaians will be ready to take their second shot of the Astrazena vaccine, the new set of vaccine doses should have arrived in the country.

"We are also involved in bilateral discussions with other vaccine manufacturers to make up this number. So far we've received the 600,000, an additional 50,000 plus and MTN, as part of its corporate social responsibility is supporting Africa with vaccines and we are expecting that in the next day or two, we will be receiving 160,000 doses for Ghana and this will be poart of the quantities we are expecting to add.



"We are expecting that in the next two weeks, we'll get some inflows again from these areas that we're expecting them to come from. What we don't know is that we don't a very definite timeline but we know that within the period that people are supposed to receive the second doses, we'd have received enough vaccines to cover what the country needs," he said.