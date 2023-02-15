Government to soon lay Consumer Protection Bill before parliament - Caretaker Minister

Samuel Abu Jinapor

The caretaker minister for Trade and Industry, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has announced that the consumer protection bill will soon be brought before parliament to be passed into an act.

According to him, if this bill is passed into an act, the country will, for the first time, have a consumer protection rights act which will ensure that consumer rights are protected.



In an interview in parliament, he said the bill is set to be presented before Cabinet and should it be approved by the cabinet, it will be brought to the house for consideration.



“… I will sign it off (Consumer protection bill) to Cabinet and Cabinet will examine it, and I hope that cabinet will approve it. This will mean that this bill will come back to parliament and I see that the sentiment in parliament suggests that there will be a lot of enthusiasm and support for this kind of legislative intervention.



“…when we are able to pass it to parliament, Ghana will then, for the first time, have a consumer protection rights act. We will have a piece of legislation which deals with consumer protection which will cumulate into having a state agency which will be responsible for ensuring that we protect consumers in our country.”

Over the past ten years, there have been various attempts by the government to get the Consumer Protection Law passed.



Four presidents have come and gone, yet the progress has painstakingly been slow. It is evidently clear that the absence of the Consumer Protection Law in the country has contributed to the widespread and deliberate abuse of consumer rights.



However, Abu Jinapor has assured that this bill will soon be passed into an act as steps have been taken to speed up the process.



