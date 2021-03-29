Government to sustain investment in higher technical education

Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Government has assured the people of more sustained investment in higher technical education, research and development to close the gap between leading tertiary institutions in Africa and beyond.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education who gave the assurance said, government considers technical education as the driving force of sustainable development.



In that regard, it would not relent in its efforts to support educational training that provided knowledge and skills for employment opportunities for the teeming youth.



“Government understands the vital role technical and vocational education play in the development of every country and is committed to providing access to quality TVET for all in an equitable manner”, he said.



This was contained in a speech read on his behalf at the third congregation ceremony of the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) at the weekend.



The congregation saw the graduation of 1,126 students who were awarded Bachelor of Technology degrees, Higher National Diplomas and professional diplomas.



Dr Adutwum implored technical universities to introduce more attractive and relevant programme taking into consideration the changing trends in the educational sector.

He urged them to take advantage of the free Senior High School (SHS) graduates to increase their enrolment.



Dr Adutwum lauded the CCTU’s efforts to establish a Renewable Energy Centre which is in line with government’s vision of relying on renewable energy as an option that could contribute to the overall energy supply mix, and minimise the effects of energy production on the environment.



The Minister said plans were far advanced for work to resume on the stalled projects on the university’s campus including the auditorium and commercial area projects.



The Vice-Chancellor, Reverend Professor Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekyere, said nine new degree programs including a four-year Bachelor of Technology and some Diploma and certificate programme were being run at the university.



This, he said was to ensure that the university remained relevant to provide diverse range of programme for prospective students.



He said it also formed part of the restructuring of Directorates, Schools and Departments being undertaken to re-position the University to effectively deliver on its mandate.

Prof Owusu-Sekyere said the Mechanical Engineering Department had set up “the Cape Coast Technical University Design and Innovation Hub (CDIH)” to provide an enabling platform where innovation and creativity are to be transformed into products fit for use.



He said as part of the hub’s solar trike project which would commence in April this year, tricycles would be powered by solar panels.



The project is the first step in building capacity for the establishment of a centre of excellence in e-vehicles.



The Vice-Chancellor said the university was collaborating with the Pioneer Bamboo Processing Company Limited (PBLC) to rehabilitate and operate a Bamboo Factory at Assin Fosu.



He urged the graduates to make maximum use of the knowledge and skill acquired to impact lives, society and the nation as a whole.