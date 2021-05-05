Government urged to address teachers’ welfare

Mr Ateem was retained as the Municipal Chairman of the Association

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has called on the government through the Ghana Education Service to take urgent steps to address the welfare concerns of teachers for improved productivity.

Mr Charles Atakibire Ateem, Chairman of the Bolgatanga Municipal Branch of GNAT, who made the appeal, noted that although progress was made towards improving the working condition of teachers, they were still faced with many challenges.



He urged the government to take necessary steps to address the challenges to improve the condition of service of teachers so as to promote quality academic performances and outcomes.



Mr Ateem was speaking at the 6th quadrennial and 53rd district delegates’ conference of Bolgatanga Municipal Branch of GNAT in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.



It was on the theme: “GNAT@90, surviving as a reliable and vibrant teacher union in the 21st century; empowering teachers in the Bolgatanga Municipality.”



The branch comprised four administrative districts, including Bolgatanga Municipal, Bolgatanga East, Talensi and Nabdam.



Outlining the concerns of the teachers, the Chairman revealed that most of the schools in their various jurisdictions did not have management units and the situation had led to deletion of their members from the payroll of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department and urged GES to correct the abnormality.

Mr Ateem noted that the GES in recent times was delaying in releasing names of shortlisted applicants for study leave with pay and it had made some teachers to pay their fees before the release of the names.











“For instance, in 2020, the shortlisted applicants were published on February 2, 2021, a month after the last teacher had paid his or her fees on January 8, 2021, I, therefore, call on GES to act swiftly and grant those colleagues of ours who are victims of such circumstance,” he added.Mr Ateeam further called on government to correct the undue delays in upgrading teachers who were qualified and due for promotion.He said, “closely related to this is the taking away of the responsibility allowance after becoming successful in one’s promotion, I suggest if possible, GES should take steps to put responsibility allowance as an item on its own.”

Mr Ababu Afelbiek, the National Vice President of GNAT, noted that the Association had already submitted templates to the various District Education Offices regarding the responsibility allowance, payment of salary arrears and upgrading, among others.



He, therefore, urged the government through the GES to swiftly act in addressing the concerns of teachers so as to promote teachers’ development, growth and effective delivery of service.



At the end of the conference, Mr Ateem was retained as the Municipal Chairman of the Association while Mr Christian D. Ayamga was elected vice-chairman.



The others are Madam Patience Ayiwah, treasurer, Mr Solomon Gbenga George, Trustee, Madam Hellen Lolig, Basic Representative and Mr Sebastian Awobgo, Youth Coordinator.



The rest include Madam Janet Abane GNAT-LAS Coordinator, Mr Ephraim Agolmah, Education Administration Representative, Mr Sulemana Atogtue, Technical Institutions Representative and Mr Richard Asakiya Akungoe, Second Cycle Representative.