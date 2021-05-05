Government urged to include public speaking in education curriculum

Government have been adviced to introduce the teaching of public speaking in schools

The Chief Executive Officer of EKM Communications Consulting, Efo Korku Mawutor, wants the government to introduce the teaching of public speaking in Ghana’s educational institutions.

He opined that if the act of public speaking is added to the curriculum, it would go a long way to boost the confidence of students from their early stages of life.



“I think that for me public speaking should be part of our academic system. Right from kindergarten, we should be taught how to stand in front of people, make presentations, how to use various techniques and principles to convince people with what we are saying so that we don’t have frivolous arguments, we don’t run away from sharing our thoughts.



“If we teach public speaking as early as possible we would have confident introvert and extroverts who can manage their confidence,” he said.



He further scored the need for students and individuals to learn public speaking, saying it contributes to good communication skills.

Mr. Mawutor added that public speaking plays a relevant role in building a strong economy, hence, anyone who wishes “to become a great leader has to be good at public speaking.”



He urged students to take advantage of opportunities in public speaking.



“I have been living for the past three years of on public speaking and I believe everyone can do that, so when I talk about turning your voice into a money-making machine it’s about using your voice earn money in different ways.



“Young people like us should not waste our voices on frivolous stuff when we can own the voice and make money for ourselves; the opportunities are there but even if they are not there create them for yourself,” he hinted.