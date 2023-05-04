Government urged to repeal all repressive laws that criminalise freedom of expression

Symposium in Ho to climax 30th World Press Freedom Day celebration, the Volta /Oti Chapter of GJA

At a symposium in Ho to climax the 30th World Press Freedom Day celebration, the Volta /Oti Chapter of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) added its voice to the clarion call for all and sundry to promote freedom of expression.

To this end, the Chapter appealed to government to repeal all repressive laws that criminalise free speech to strengthen the country’s democracy. Media practitioners in the two regions were also advised to uphold the ethical standards of the media profession to sanitise the media landscape.



The Volta/Oti Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association’s 30th World Press Freedom Day celebration, which was held in Ho, was attended by media practitioners, representatives from state agencies, security service, community leaders among others. The various solidarity messages praised the media in the Volta and Oti Regions, for their contribution towards development.



They also encouraged media practitioners not to relent on their crucial role of speaking truth to power and to use their channels to promote the rights of the voiceless in society. The Chairman of Volta/Oti GJA Chapter, Emmanuel Agbaxode encouraged colleague journalists to demonstrate their constitutional mandate as the fourth estate of the realm, to speak truth to power and hold duty bearers accountable.



He urged government to revoke outmoded laws that trample upon freedom of expression which is the foundation of democracy and justice. “On this and every World Press Freedom Day, the world must speak with one voice to protect media workers and end impunity for crimes committed against them.

"We urge the government to repeal ‘repressive’ laws that criminalize free speech, and we call on our partners and guests present to support the GJA in the two regions to discharge our tasks accurately. As we celebrate this day, let us remain focused on pursuing transparency and proper democratic leadership in our dear nation at all times,” Mr. Agbaxode said.



The Volta Regional Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Emmanuel Kpatsi who was the guest speaker, entreated media practitioners to consider the rights of others by adhering to the ethics of journalism in their line of work.



The Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Divine Bosson said government will continue to strengthen freedom of expression by championing laws such as the criminal libel law and the right to information.