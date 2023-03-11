Government urged to speed up Eastern Corridor, Keta Port projects construction

Togbe Albert Francis Nyonyo with a member of the Council

Source: GNA

Togbe Albert Francis Nyonyo, Member of the Council of State for the Volta Region, has urged the Government to hasten efforts to complete the Eastern Corridor trans-regional highway to enhance the development of communities in the Volta, Oti, and the northern regions.

He said the project had long been envisaged, and that impact research undertaken decades before it began, said an estimated three million people would have their livelihoods transformed.



Togbe Nyonyo said this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) when he paid a working visit to the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho.



He said the proposed Keta Port, when realized, held key to the total growth of the Region and the entire Volta enclave.



He said the prospects for job creation for both projects were great and said the Eastern Corridor roads, whose construction had span two governments, “need to be completed” to link development among the Volta, and Oti Regions.



Togbe Nyonyo said the long-awaited Keta Port should also be made real to support the Region’s industrialization and provide jobs for the teeming population of the Volta basin.

The Member of the Council of State, who was in his second term, said the position offered him the opportunity to acquaint himself with the concerns of public administration, and that he was working to ensure the Region had its fair share of the national cake.



Togbe Nyonyo donated GHC 200,000 to the University, and promised further administrative assistance, asking to expect “positive results by the end of the month through the support of the Nyonyo Foundation, a family generational charity the oil magnate had established.



“It’s our time now to add to the development of UHAS. Nyonyo Foundation working to give back to society,” he said, adding that the Foundation would work with the SRC to establish an alumni fund to support students.



Togbe Nyonyo took a tour of the entire Sokode Lokoe campus and inspected projects, including the second phase development project and the mega laboratory complex under construction.



He visited students’ accommodation and staff bungalows and said the infrastructure deficit was not peculiar to UHAS alone and would offer the needed support, particularly in lobbying stakeholders to provide the sought attention.