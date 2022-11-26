0
Government will continue to resource Police – Bawumia

40365142 The graduands were appointed into the Senior Officer Corps of the Ghana Police Service

Sat, 26 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that Government will continue to resource the Police Service in its quest to become a world class Police institution.

To this end, he said the Police will continue to receive the needed infrastructure, resources and motivation necessary to effectively maintain law and order in line with its constitutional mandate.

Dr Bawumia made the promise as the guest of honour at the 51st Cadet Officers’ Graduation of the Ghana Police Academy in Accra on Friday 25 November, 2022.

In all, 308 Officers were commissioned into the ranks of Deputy Superintendent of Police and Assistant Superintendents of Police.

They were taken through the revamped training model, based on a significant practical outlook with limited theoretical content.

Dr Bawumia also urged the public to collaborate with the Police and the other security agencies to ensure national security, emphasising the collective roles they all have to play towards building safer communities.

