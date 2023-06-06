Government will not look on for Anglogold Ashanti to go down - Jinapor

Samuel Jinapor addressed the media about small scale mining in Obuasi

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor has served notice that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not look on and allow AngloGold Ashanti to go down as a result of activities of illegal mining.

Speaking to some small-scale miners in Obuasi as part of his tour to meet with various stakeholders to find ways to address the issue of illegal mining in the area, Samuel Jinapor minced no words in stating that the government is always responsible for mining whether large or small scale mining hence implored illegal miners to join government in upholding the principle of responsible mining.



The minister’s visit to the mining town comes a week after some illegal miners invaded Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine’s Cote D'or mining site and subsequently declined to come up to avoid arrest.



Some seventy-nine illegal miners who used the exit were subsequently arrested. Sixteen others who later attempted to invade Anglogold’s concession were also arrested.



The incident has exacerbated the existing tension between community members and Anglogold Ashanti.



Samuel Abu Jinapor in the meeting condemned the approach used by the illegal miners to prevent the miners who were arrested from being jailed.



He said: "threatening or causing mayhem is not the right approach to deal with this situation".

In a bid to get a full briefing of the issues, the Minister alongside his deputy minister, George Mireku Duker held closed-door meetings with the Obuasi Municipal/Obuasi East Security Councils, traditional leaders and management of AngloGold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi Mine.



Briefing the media after the meetings, the Lands and Natural Resources minister assures AngloGold Ashanti of government's commitment to protect the mine and assures that government will work to find a lasting solution to the impasse between illegal miners and AngloGold Ashanti.



Meanwhile, the chairman for the small-scale miners in Obuasi Kofi Adams after the meeting with the Minister said that it was clear that there could not be permanent solutions for the issues at hand.



He recommended AngloGold Ashanti cede off two(2) of its abandoned sites to the small-scale miners with proper relinquishment documents.



"This is the only solution to our disagreements with AGA. We believe if AGA gives us these sites with proper documentations, we can then lobby investors to the sites without any risks", he stated.