Government will protect all students from coronavirus - President Akufo-Addo assures parents

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured parents and guardians that government will protect all students from contracting the coronavirus as school reopens soon.

Giving his 21st update, he said government will put in place all necessary measures to ensure the safety of children, teachers and non-teaching staff as school reopens.



“I want to assure all parents and guardians that government is determined to protect the lives of all students, teachers and non-teaching staff who will be returning to school from tomorrow,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo however urged students, teachers and non-teachinf staff to adhere strictly to the safety protocols in order to protect themselves and others.

Meanwhile, students from kindergarten to Junior High Schools will go to school on 15th January 2021.



He said government will provide face masks, hand sanitizers, soaps, thermometer guns, veronica buckets to the schools to ensure students are protected.



