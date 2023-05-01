13
Government will protect incomes and pensions of workers- President Akufo-Addo

Mon, 1 May 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says the government will protect the incomes and pensions of workers in the country.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) his government is implementing is critical to restoring the fiscal strength of the economy.

He, however, indicated that steps are being taken to "mitigate the impact of the Domestic Debts Exchange Programme’’ on the financial sector and institutions.

The president made these remarks as he was addressing workers during the commemoration of the National May Day in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

This year’s celebration is on the theme, "Protecting income and pensions in an era of economic crisis; our responsibility."

