Government worried Mahama is rejecting election results – Pius Enam Hadzide

Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide

Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide has stated that any responsible government would be worried about the stance of the opposition party after the Electoral Commission declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the president-elect.

According to him, John Mahama’s refusal to accept defeat has the potential of causing chaos and violence in the country.



Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi TV he said, “…any position that has the potential of introducing chaos and violence into the country any responsible government will be worried and we are worried about what is about to be dog whistles of asking people to go to collation centres and declarations by political parties and individual that we are president-elect. Those are dog whistles that have the capacity to degenerate into chaos and confusion, so, any responsible government will be worried about that.”



“We are worried about those attempts to create confusion using what has been described by all as a rather peaceful and transparent election. You may not be pleased with an outcome of an election and everybody knows that several persons have not been satisfied with elections, these are matters which can be properly be advocated in court of competent jurisdiction and so we are worried about those but I think that our colleagues in the NDC even now are going fishing. It’s an old trick.

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress has said the party is unable to accept the results of the elections as announced by the Electoral Commission, calling it ‘fictionalised’.



According to him, majority of Ghanaians voted for a change of government, giving his party a win in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.