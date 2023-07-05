Government would double up investments into tourism sector - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the government will continue to invest in the tourism sector to unlock its huge potential.

He noted that the refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park will attract one million domestic and international tourists annually.



The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park was built in 1991 and opened to the public a year after it was refurbished.



The park is a significant monument dedicated to the memory of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and also serves as the resting place for his remains and that of his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.



The edifice has not only been renovated but modernized to depict the status of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



The park now has facilities for the Presidential Library, Refurbished Tombstone among others.

The park used to attract 90,000 visitors annually before it was closed down. President Akufo-Addo charged the Ministry of Tourism and the Ghana Tourism Authority to ensure one million domestic and international tourists annually visit the site.



He also tasked them to devise effective marketing and promotion strategies to meet the target of one million tourists to the park annually.



As part of efforts to make Ghana the tourism hub of West Africa, President Akufo-Addo noted that the government is building museums and other tourist attractions in various parts of the country.







These include the construction of museums and heroes park for the big six, a memorial park in Cape Coast for the Aborigines and a memorial enclave in Tamale for the founders of the erstwhile Northern People’s Party to symbolize their participation in the drive for national independence.

Speaking at the inauguration of the park, the daughter of Ghana’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Samia Nkrumah said she was ”proud of the honour” done to her father.



The funding for the project was provided by the World Bank.







