Governments must hold big polluters accountable - NGO

VALD believes government must sanction the big polluters

Source: GNA

A local non-governmental organisation concerned with climate issues has urged governments to hold big polluters of the environment accountable for the harm caused by their extractive activities.

The Vision for Alternative Development (VALD) said, “They must be held accountable for the crimes they have knowingly committed.”



Mr Labram Musah, Programmes Director, VALD, at a press conference, on Tuesday, said the Government must sanction the big polluters making Zero-emission pledges but acting otherwise.



He said a major oil company operating in Ghana, for instance, had not delivered on its pledge of zero-emission.

Net Zero-emission refers to the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere. Net Zero is reached when the amount balances.



Mr Musah said the discovery of oil fields in Ghana was a blessing but the nation needed to follow and adhere to global best practices to ensure it protected present and future generations from the devastating effects of big polluters.



“It is not enough to legitimize the operations of the extractive industry, it is the responsibility of our government to ensure that activities that affect the health of the people are curtailed and the polluters made to pay,” he said.