Govt, FWSC hold meeting with TEWU over conditions of service

TEWU's strike begun on Wednesday

The government has met with the leadership of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) to discuss issues raised by the former concerning their conditions of service.

The government was represented by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education, and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.



The meeting, which was held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, follows a declaration by TEWU that they were embarking on an indefinite strike action until their grievances were appropriately addressed.

According to the Teachers and Educational Workers Union, their strike is due to the inability of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to conclude negotiations with them following engagements in June 2020 on the review of conditions of service for unionize staff of the public universities which expired in 2008.



