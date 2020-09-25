Govt begins disinfection exercise for 129 SHSs in Volta region

The exercise marks phase three of the national disinfection in SHS's across the country

Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the Volta region totaling 129 are currently undergoing the third phase of disinfection.

Some of the schools disinfected on the first day in the Volta Region were Ola Girls SHS, Wallahs Academy SHS, Prosper College, Mawuko Girls' High school, Mawuli SHS, Adaklu SHS among others.



The exercise which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES), in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited is part of the government’s measures in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.



The sanitation team disinfected facilities including dining halls, assembly halls, administration blocks, libraries, ICT blocks, dormitories, bungalows, classrooms among others of the various schools.



In addition to the Zoomlion disinfection crews, the company also used its atomisers to spray open spaces and surfaces of the schools.

Speaking with the media, the Communications and Corporate Affairs Director, Emma Akyea-Boakye noted that eight schools will be disinfected in the Ho municipality today while the other schools in other districts are being done simultaneously.



The exercise will also be extended to the basic schools.



"About 2600 basic schools will also be disinfected in this phase," she intimated.