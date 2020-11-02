Govt begins expansion works on Eikwe Saint Martin de Porres Hospital

The GH¢14 million hospital project is expected to be completed in 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Ellembelle in the Western Region, Kwasi Bonzoh on behalf of the Akufo-Addo-led government, has cut sod for the expansion and upgrading of Eikwe Saint Martin de Porres Hospital.

The GH¢14 million project is being executed by the Messrs Ausbuild Construction Limited which is also being financed by the Ghana National Petroleum Corperation (GNPC) as part of its Corporate Social Investment Strategy.



The construction works will be supervised by the Ellembelle District Assembly with the support from the Chiefs and management of Eikwe Saint Martin de Porres Hospital.



The project is expected to be completed and handed over to the management of Eikwe Saint Martin de Pores Hospital within 12 months.



When completed, the project which is a prototype District Hospital will upgrade the 60-year old St. Martin de Porres Hospital from its current status of a Primary Hospital to a Secondary Hospital.



Speaking at the ground-breaking colourful ceremony at Eikwe, Mr. Bonzoh, disclosed to the gathering why the GNPC is financing the expansion and upgrading of Eikwe Saint Martin de Porres Hospital, the second-best hospital in the Western Region.



"Upon request from the Ellembelle District Assembly, the Ghana National Petroleum Corperation (GNPC) agreed to sponsor an ultra-modern hospital in Ellembelle. Ordinary, Ellembelle hasn't got a district hospital, this would have gone on to provide a basis for a district hospital and I think I announced it last year but we sat down and realised that in the absence of a District Hospital in Ellembelle, Saint Martin de Porres Hospital has been serving us for the past 60 years almost like a District Hospital, in fact not even in Ellembelle but for the entire Nzema corridor, from Elubo to Agona Nkwanta...", he said.



The DCE emphasized that the project would be monitored by a five-member steering committee.



He was, therefore, optimistic that in the coming years, the Eikwe Saint Martin de Pores Hospital would be upgraded into a teaching hospital.



He took the opportunity to thank Freddie Blay, the NPP National Chairman who is also the Board Chairman of GNPC for facilitating for the project to be commenced.

"...this committee will make sure that the project is delivered on the 12 month-period so that the District Assembly will hand-over to the management of the Hospital," he emphasized.



On his part, the Divisional Chief of Eikwe, Nana Kofi Amihere III, thanked the government for the project.



"...we heard that they were bringing a hospital to Ellembelle so we cried out to our great son Freddie Blay to bring a hospital to Eikwe so that we can expand ours because it is too small and Freddie Blay promised to help us so today we are happy."



He called on the contractor to engage the youth at Eikwe and its environs in the labour work.



Dr. Paul Copper, the Medical Superintendent of Eikwe Saint Martin de Porres Hospital, expressed gratitude to the GNPC and the Ellembelle District Assembly for the expansion and upgrading works.



He said the expansion work would go a long way to admit more clients admitting that the existing hospital was too small.



Dr. Copper who revealed that the hospital admits more pregnant women than Effia Nkwanta hospital pleaded with the government to build accommodation for the staff of the hospital.



On his part, Austin Mills, the Chief Executive Officer of Ausbuild Construction Limited pledged his commitment to the deadline but called on the sponsor, GNPC not to delay on the disbursement of the money for the project to also help them to work fast.



He seized the opportunity to call on the Chiefs and elders of the area to support them in the construction works and also promised to employ some of the unemployed youth in the area in the labour works.

