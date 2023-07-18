1
Menu
News

Govt begins payment of food suppliers

National Food Buffer Stock Company NAFCO121212 Office of the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government has released GH¢ 100 million of the 2022 Food Supply arrears to the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited (NAFCO) for onward processing and payment to suppliers of food items to senior high schools benefiting from the Free SHS policy.

According to a Daily Guide Newspaper report, dated July 18, 2023, the disbursement of the money for the suppliers is expected to take effect immediately.

The members of the National Food Suppliers Association picketed at NAFCO's headquarters to press their demand for payment of over two years' arrears for food supplied to various schools across the country.

Their spokesperson, Kweku Amedume, pleaded with the government to pay all their money as their creditors were chasing them.

The report added that the said remaining 50% of the arrears will be paid within the next 30 days.

NW/OGB

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People below



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prayer warrior narrates how bird that turned into woman was arrested
Takoradi MP hits Ken Agyapong, dares him to return govt contracts
Adomako Baafi jabs Kennedy Agyapong
Three NPP MPs who have taken Ken Agyapong on over attacks on Bawumia
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing