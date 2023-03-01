Govt borrowing is not bad, we need to borrow to jump-start our development - Enam Hadzide

Chief Executive Office of the National Youth Authority, Pius Enam Hadzide

The Chief Executive Office of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide, has mounted a strong defence for the hung amount of money borrowed by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

According to him, Ghana as a country needs to borrow in order to be able to make significant strides in its development process.



Speaking in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Pius Hadzide added that borrowing in itself is not bad and he and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) believe in it.



“We must be clear about what it is. People talk about borrowing. I, as a person and even the party that I belong and I’m sure many of us here, should not have a problem with borrowing.



“We are a developing African country; we need to borrow to jump-start our development… I don’t have a problem with borrowing, It is a question of what we use the borrowing for.



“If we borrow money and we see the roads that are being built, if you borrow to build hospitals, if you borrow to build schools, for instance, our colleagues in the NDC, they took some money to build some 29 e-blocks. You are not going to say that we should cut those critical expenditures,” he said.

