Govt built 32 schools and community libraries in Zongos - Minister

The majority leader in Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has stated the Zongo Development Fund was put to judicious use in 2020.
He said the funds were used to build some 32 schools and various libraries in about 10 regions.
He said this while presenting the 2021 Budget statement in Parliament.
“Mr Speaker, the Ministry of Inner-City and Zongo Development was originally set up to develop the Zongo Communities and Inner-Cities. Following the realignment of ministries in 2021, the operations of the Zongo Development Fund has been realigned to the Office of Government Machinery to be supervised by the Office of the President,” he said.
He explained that “Mr Speaker, significant achievements in 2020 include the following; 32 schools constructed in 10 regions across 31 districts, a library in Adoagyiri Zongo in the Eastern Region, a health facility for the Kpando Zongo community in the Volta Region, and provided 42 water systems for Zongo communities in 12 regions and 25 districts across the country. Again, 12 institutional toilets were completed in 9 districts in 5 regions, 120 streetlights comprising grid-tied and solar-powered units were installed in 7 communities in 3 regions”.
