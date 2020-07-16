General News

Govt bungled Coronavirus response – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer and leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has cited the government for bungling up the national response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Mahama says increasing cases of community spread of the virus is attributable to the government’s response, which put other considerations ahead of science.



The former president was speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) in Accra on Wednesday.



The meeting was to enable Mr Mahama discuss the concerns of nurses and midwives.

Whilst highlighting the contribution of the NDC towards helping stop the spread of the virus in the various constituencies, Mr Mahama said the party’s COVID19 Technical Team submitted three reports to the government to help fight the pandemic.



He noted the absence of a cohesive national response plan to fight the Coronavirus, adding that this is adversely impacting health workers.



Mr Mahama said despite making significant contributions to the health sector, the next government of the NDC will continue to make the health sector a major plank of its development agenda by providing more health facilities across the country and providing health workers with sustainable jobs.

