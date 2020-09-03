General News

Govt decides to rather renovate witches’ camps for inmates

Gender Minister, Cynthia Morrison

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Maamle Morrison, has revealed that a lot of the women who are accused of being witches and are kept in witches camps are scared to return home out of fear of being victimized.

To that end, she said, the government is planning to renovate where they are kept at the moment in order to make it a befitting place for humans to dwell.



Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, September 2, Ms Morrison said government wants to turn these camps into a safe haven for these elderly women.



“What we are going to do is renovate where they are.



“A lot of them have refused to go home because of fear. Families have refused to accept them. And where the family even wants to accept them, the society says no.”

She further noted that more laws will be needed to tackle the trend where old women are accused of being witches hence, are kept in the camps.



“The only solution we have is a law and we told them that we are going enact a law that will prevent anybody from lynching anybody,” she said.









