Govt extends free water policy to end of 2020

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended the free water policy dubbed, “Free Water for All Ghanaians” for another three months from October 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020.

A statement signed by Madam Cecilia Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, explained that the step was to enable Ghanaians to continue adhering to the protocols, especially the washing of hands with soap under running water, to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Ministry appealed to consumers to use water judiciously in the observance of the protocols.



“The Ministry further wishes to urge all landlords and tanker service providers to refrain from charging or selling water to consumers as Government is paying for the water,” the statement said.

The President introduced the free water policy from April 2020 as part of measures to alleviate the hardships of COVID-19 and to enhance the observation of the COVID-19 hygiene protocols.



It was initially to cover three months but has since been extended.