Govt handling education sector ‘anyhow’ - Omane Boamah calls for National dialogue

Former Communications Minister, Dr. Omane Boamah

Former Communications Minister, Dr. Omane Boamah, has called on the government to provide a platform for a conversation on Ghana’s Education sector.

According to him, the sector is clearly struggling and needs to be looked at before it collapses entirely with recent happenings.



Making this known on Facebook, the former Minister said “We need serious national conversation and decisions to improve education in Ghana. The erratic re-opening and instantaneous disappointments students & parents suffer is only a symptom."



On April 6 final year students after months of staying at home were expected to report at their various schools in order to start preparing for their final exams.

However, the Ghana Education Service on the day for reopening issued a statement announcing a change in the date for reporting.



Parents and students who had traveled far and near just to report early to school were stranded on the various campuses after they received information that final year Senior High School students will be reporting on May 5.