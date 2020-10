Govt has pumped over $700m into TVET – Minister reveals

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is Education Minister

The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has revealed that the NPP administration under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has invested over $700m in the Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Sector since taking office in January 2017.

Dr Prempeh made this revelation on Friday, October 16, 2020, when he delivered the keynote address as the guest speaker at the ‘TVET Expo 2020’, an event organised by the Council for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra.



He stated that a total of 32 State of the Art TVET institutions (two per region) costing about half a billion dollars are going to be constructed across all the 16 regions of Ghana. In addition to this, the government is also upgrading and modernising all National Vocational Training Institutes (NVTIs) and Opportunity Industrialization Centers (OIC).



“Government is also constructing three Foundries and Machining centres, work on which is ongoing. Further work includes upgrading of 17 Technical and Vocational Institutes across the country and building an office complex to support the unit responsible for TVET Examination”, Dr Prempeh said.

He added that additional infrastructural and equipment is being provided at all Technical Universities to achieve quality delivery at the Tertiary Level with industry 4.0 standards.



The Expo comprises an outline of the key reforms being undertaken in the TVET sector by the Ministry through COTVET as well as the launch of TVET Ambassadors and Role Models, the digitization of the registration and accreditation system of COTVET and the Zonal Skills Competition.