Govt is committed to providing financial and technical support to SMEs - CEO of YEA

The CEO of Youth Employment Agency, Kofi Baah Agyepong

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Kofi Baah Agyepong, has reiterated the government’s commitment to provide financial and technical support to small and medium businesses in the informal sector.

According to him, the government through the Youth Employment Agency is coming out with innovative policies that will ensure youth in the informal sector are taking through skills acquisition that will help them start their businesses.



Kofi Baah Agyepong in an interview with Captain Koda, host of the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo", on Friday, September 1, 2023, observed that youth who will avail themselves for the skill training will be given GHC 500 monthly stipend while under training.



He noted that the government is coming out with such policies to motivate the youth to at least learn skills such as tailoring, bakery, masonry, and carpentry among others.



Youth on garment module



The CEO during the interview revealed that the government on August 15, 2023, through the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) launched the “Youth in Garment and Textiles Module” in Kumasi.

The module, he observed, aims at bridging the skill gaps and creating sustainable employment opportunities for young people interested in tailoring or dressmaking and ultimately contributing towards growth and development



He noted that the module has been designed carefully to allow beneficiaries to receive in-depth knowledge and hands-on training in various aspects of tailoring and dressmaking, including fabric selection, cutting techniques, sewing, garment construction, pattern making, and alterations.



“The Programme also targets to directly engage already existing apparel start–ups to support the implementation process to achieve the desired objectives and this will involve; On-the-Job Training in the various skill areas to be undertaken by selected Garment and Textile partner companies, Micro and Small- scale seamstresses and tailors –they would provide apprenticeship for the youth within their communities", he said.



He added that over 500 craftsmen have been shortlisted to provide training for about 2, 000 youth who have availed themselves for the training so far.



He added that all the apprentice while learning the skills will receive a monthly stipend after which the government will set them up upon completion of their training.