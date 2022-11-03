6
Menu
News

Govt is making money from Russia-Ukraine crisis, Akufo-Addo lied - John Jinapor

Video Archive
Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ranking member for Energy and Mines, John Jinapor, has said contrary to claims by government that the Rusia-Ukraine war has affected the economy, Ghana rather made money amidst the crisis.

According to John Jinapor, the government made over 8 billion cedis in 3 months as a result of Russia-Ukraine war, which is more than what the government projected for the whole year.

This figure he revealed was from PIAC.

Addressing the media in parliament, a minority spokesperson on mines urged government to must take steps to address the current hardship in the country.

“It’s sad to note that fuel price today is going through the roofs. At the beginning of the year, fuel that was selling at GHc6.5 per litre has now increased by more than 300%. Indeed today fuel is more costly than the minimum wage.

“I wish to place on record that this government is making so much money from the Russia-Ukraine war. So in three months government has received more than it projected the whole year. So government is making supernormal profit,” he said.



NYA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson