Govt lauds Ethiopia for aiding evacuation of stranded Ghanaians

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and Regessa Kefale Ere

The government of Ghana has commended Ethiopia for the excellent display of courage and determination in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the role the Prime Minister of Ethiopia played in the coordination and distribution of COVID-19 materials across the African continent and especially for aiding in the evacuation of Ghanaians which was undertaken by Ethiopian airlines.

This was disclosed by Minister for Foreign Affairs and regional integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchway who on Wednesday, November 5, 2020, received Ethiopian Ambassador to Ghana Regessa Kefale Ere who brings his tour of duty to an end.



Speaking at the brief ceremony, Ghana's foreign minister lauded the outgoing diplomat for the exemplary work done during his tenure in deepening the bonds of friendship between Ghana and Ethiopia and expressed the hope that his successor will continue his good works in strengthening the existing cordial relations between the two countries.



She further highlighted the longstanding and deep-rooted relations between the Republic of Ghana and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and added that the deep bonds of friendship and economic cooperation between the two countries have been strengthened while acknowledging with gratitude the outstanding contribution and support offered by the Government of Ethiopia to Ghana in its bid to host the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The foreign minister indicated that the AfCFTA creates an opportunity for the two countries to boost trade relations as well as with other members of the African Union and expressed the hope that the business communities in both countries would take advantage of the large market offered by the AfCFTA.



Ms. Botchway also noted that Ghana appreciates the support and cooperation received from the Government of Ethiopia towards the construction of Ghana's new Chancery building in Addis Ababa.



This according to her, was evidenced by Sahle-Work Zewde, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia gracing the sod-cutting ceremony, which was performed by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the sidelines of the AU Summit in February 2020.