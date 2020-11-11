Govt launches 3rd Phase nationwide market disinfection exercise in Bono Region

A similar exercise was undertaken some months back

Markets and lorry terminals in the Bono Region were on Monday, closed down to pave way for the third phase of disinfection exercise in the region to begin.

The exercise, which started at exactly 8:00 a.m., concurrently in the two regions formed part of the government’s continuous efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and also rid public places of bacteria, viruses and other microscopic organisms.



It was also to make these public places safe for trading and other business transactions to take place.



A similar exercise was undertaken some months back which saw the disinfection, fumigation and clean-up of public places nationwide.



Briefing the media on the sidelines of the exercise, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Sunyani Municipal Assembly in the Bono Region, Mrs Justina Awo Obatampa Owusu Banahene, explained that the disinfection was part of the government’s continuous effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



She described it as very timely, stressing that it would help a great deal in reducing the number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

According to her, the assembly was working closely with Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) to ensure that the exercise was successfully carried out.



“We need all hands on deck if we are to defeat this deadly virus, and we must also adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols,” she advised.



Explaining the duration of the exercise, she indicated that it would take two hours in each market centre or lorry terminal, indicating that after the disinfection traders could go back and do their business.



Mrs Owusu Banahene, who is also the Assemblywoman for the area, therefore, appealed to all concerned parties to comply with the instructions of the exercise which were aimed at managing the spread of the virus.



Some of the markets and other public places in the Sunyani East District that were disinfected included Sunyani Daily Market, Nana Bosoma Market, Main Lorry Station, Sunyani Coronation Park and offices. In the Sunyani West Municipal, three markets in Fiapre and two in Odumase were respectively disinfected.

The Zoomlion Regional Manager, Mrs Esther Abayeta Asadoo, stressed the need for a concerted effort to fight the pandemic, especially when political activities were on the increase.



She reiterated the need for Ghanaians to continue adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



”We will disinfect over 300 markets in both the Bono and Ahafo regions,” she revealed.



Other places which would also be covered were parks, funeral grounds, public toilets and offices,” she added.



Four atomisers and 11 spraying guns were deployed to undertake the exercise in the Sunyani East.