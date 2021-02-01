Govt massaging coronavirus death figures – Mortuary workers

According to the mortuary workers, the number of deaths is higher than the statistics been reported

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has questioned statistics on Covid-19 casualties government has been reporting.

The mortuary attendants disclosed that the number of Covid-19 deaths is higher than the statistics the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has been putting out on its website.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, General Secretary of MOWAG Richard Kofi Jordan told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that the government is massaging the actual figures for whatever reasons best known to them.



He explained that “even the number of people who die in their various houses is more than the deaths”.

“We the mortuary attendants work closely with the doctors and we know the number of people who are brought into the morgue as a result of Covid-19, so we want to tell the public that the Covid-19 is real and so many people are dying contrary to what we have been told.”



He further admonished the public to adhere to the laid down Covid-19 protocols to fight the communal spread of the virus.



As at January 29, 2021, Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases stood at 5,358 with 67,010 confirmed cases and 416 deaths.