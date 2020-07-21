General News

Govt must set up 'education police' to protect every school child - PPP Chairman

Progressive People's Party (PPP) National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu has proposed the setting up of an "education police" to compel every parent in Ghana to send their children to school.

Nana Ofori Owusu was commenting on the first batch of the free Senior High School (SHS) beneficiaries who commenced their final examinations on Monday, July 20, 2020.



He commended Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh for overseeing the successful implementation of the free SHS policy.



"I commend the Minister of Education because the free SHS policy is a part of the PPP's policy on Education. So, any person who can implement it with the challenges confronting him, I applaud him," the Progressive People's Party National Chairman stated.



Nana Ofori Owusu was, however, worried about the number of minors engaged in street hawking and other child labour activities in the country.

According to him, children, especially those below the age of 18 years, should all benefit from the free SHS programme.



He therefore appealed to the government to make the policy all-inclusive capturing school children from kindergaten to the secondary cycle stage and not only those in the Senior High Schools.



He stressed the job of the Education Police will be to enforce the right of all minors to go to school.



"With a minor, you're in the protective custody of the State. We have to protect you. So, even if the parents don't want to send their children to school, we must compel them. That's why the PPP says we must set up an education Police. You must be compelled because the child is not yours only. It takes a village (a community) to raise a child," he stated.

