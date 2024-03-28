Govt needs to set-up a Public Health Emergency Fund immediately – GHAI, SEND Ghana

Dr. bernard Okoe Boye is the designated Minister of Health

Source: Edwin Dela, Contributor

Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) and SEND Ghana have called on the government of Ghana to establish a Public Health Emergency Fund in the country.

This follows a similar call in 2023 by the group advocating for epidemic preparedness financing in some selected regions and districts to influence the prioritization of budgetary allocation for epidemic preparedness financing in Ghana.



This comes in light of the current health challenges plaguing the country as a result of the global health crisis.



The implementation of a domestic financing mechanism for health emergency preparedness and response would fortify the nation's Global Health Security capacities and ensure rapid and effective response to health emergencies, In-Country Coordinator of the Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Stephen Atasige, said in a signed statement to the press.



He explained that like many other nations that have faced their fair share of health crises, the country has failed to totally eradicate diseases such as cholera, meningitis, yellow fever and measles.



The inefficiencies of the health system were further exposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“These unforeseen events have not only threatened the health and well-being of the populace but have also imposed significant strain on the nation's economy and healthcare system. The establishment of a Public Health Emergency Fund is not just a precaution but a necessary stride towards safeguarding the nation's health security,” he said.



According to him, “… the Public Health Emergency Fund will ensure there is adequate preparedness and swift response in mitigating the spread of diseases, potentially saving countless lives; serving as a buffer to the economy, strengthening healthcare systems as well as fostering research and innovation.”



It will be recalled that in 2022, Dr. Emmanuel Ayifah, Deputy Country Director - SEND Ghana, called on the government to set aside a proportion of the National COVID-19 Trust fund to cater for future pandemics.



Ayifah said putting such resources in place is important to cushion the country when the World Bank and Development Partners are no longer able to provide support in the future.



Ghana Epidemic Preparedness Financing Advocacy is a campaign focused on improving public health systems, advocating for better health policies, and ensuring healthcare access for all.