Govt released our lands without a plan – Ga Chiefs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Some Chiefs of the Ga State in the Greater Accra Region have revealed that the Akufo-Addo administration released their state-held lands to them last year.

However, the chiefs said the release was without a plan.



A statement signed by Nii Djanie Tsuru Afutu Brempong IV, on behalf of the Chiefs said “We want to urgently draw government’s attention to the present happenings on lands released to us by the state in December 2020 last year without a plan that comes with whitepapers on land release due to the illegitimate activities of some state actors on the land released invariance to the directives of the president, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, announced by his vice, His Excellency Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia at Danfa, last year.



“They are holding onto the plan and cutting of the various boundaries for the three communities, being Danfa, Kweiman and Amrahia in a bid to conceal and protect their own interest to the detriment of us, the custodians of the lands.”



The statement added “the president has heeded to our request by instructing the stakeholders on the matter to release 40% of our lands to us but unfortunately, the whitepaper was given to us without the release plan.

“Surprisingly, the very portion released to us has been hijacked by one Clement Gyato, a self-styled caretaker of government lands. Last week, he moved heavy equipment to site and started winning gravel on our lands without our consent, as you all can witness. When questioned, he said he was winning the gravel to repair roads but our investigation shows that he was actually selling the gravels to private contractors” and further claimed that he derives his powers from the First Lady



“We have reported the matter to the presidency and National security personnel were sent to pick his numerous land guards he assigned to carry out the project.”



“We would like to end our statement here by giving stakeholders involved in the issuance of the release plan a one-week ultimatum to hand over the release plan to us or else, we shall take possession of the portion allocated to us