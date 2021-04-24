Govt's attempt at fighting 'galamsey' must not fail - Inusah Fuseini

A typical galamsey pit

Former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini says he has observed that the current Government is making a second attempt to fight illegal mining in Ghana, However, the Government must ensure that its attempt does not fail.

He shared that, for the Government to seek the opinions of stakeholders in a National Consultative Dialogue shows that the Government wants to fight ‘galamsey.



In an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he stated: “What informed Forestry Commission to give prospecting licenses for forest reserve? Then why were they forest reserves in the first place? People have exploited the situation in this country and they have wreaked havoc on our environment. They have polluted the air and compromised the health of people living in the mining areas. So, for me the national dialogue on building consensus on how to deal with illegal small-scale mining was another attempt by this government. The first attempt by this Government failed. But this is another attempt and it should not fail. It should not fail not because of Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP, it should not fail because of us; we the people of Ghana”.



Inusah Fuseini admitted that the fight against ‘galamsey’ is not an easy one. However, with the loyalty of those in powerful positions, the battle can be won.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor suspended the reconnaissance and prospecting in forest reserves and subsequently gave persons and companies involved seven days to cease operations and evacuate their equipment.



The Minister of Lands and Natural Directive issued the directive to cease all reconnaissance and prospecting activities in the forest reserves after a recent call by all stakeholders at a two-day National Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining by government to rigidly apply sanctions on all those who break the law on small scale mining.