Govt’s enhanced measures to combat novel coronavirus working - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the measures outlined by the government of Ghana to curtail the spread of the novel Coronavirus pandemic in the country are achieving results.

Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians on Sunday, August 16, that currently, there are no active cases in the North East, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West regions.



“As of Saturday, the active cases stand at 1,847. This is a clear indication that government policies are working. Currently, there are no recorded Covid-19 cases in the North East, Savannah, Upper East, and Upper West Regions, and I charge the residents to do everything possible to maintain that situation," he said.



He added that “Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, and Western continue to be the regions with the highest number of active cases. Thus far, a total of 40,567 persons have recovered from the virus."

Akufo-Addo concluded: “This means our recovery rate has improved from 89.5% to 95.1% in three weeks. Our death rate continues, mercifully, to be low at 5%.”



“Happily, there is no backlog of tests at any of our testing centres meaning the situational reports are up to date. Indeed test results that used to take weeks are now available within 48 hours,” he declared.





