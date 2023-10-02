Govt's failure to settle 33million arrears could lead to grading delays for BECE, WASSCE 2023 - Clement Apaak
The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has cautioned the government regarding the potential consequences if the government fails to settle a GHC33 million arrear owed to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).
According to Dr. Apaak, if the outstanding arrears are not promptly paid, it could lead to significant delays in the grading process for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for the year 2023.
In a Twitter post on October 2, 2023, Dr. Apaak disclosed, "Gov't owes WAEC 33M for BECE and WASSCE 2022. According to deep throat sources, if gov't fails to pay the 33M arrears immediately, it could result in delays in grading BECE and WASSCE 2023 as WAEC will struggle to meet its obligations to those engaged to grade the papers."
The arrears owed to WAEC, which oversees these essential examinations, are vital for the smooth and timely grading of the BECE and WASSCE papers.
Any delays in the grading process could have far-reaching consequences, affecting students, educational institutions, and the overall education system.
Below is his tweet
Gov't owes WAEC 33M for BECE and WASSCE 2022. According to deep throat sources, if gov't fails to pay the 33M arrears immediately, it could result in delays in grading BECE and WASSCE 2023 as WAEC will struggle to meet it's obligations to those engaged to grade the papers.— Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) October 1, 2023
Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
NAY/BOG
- 152 kindergarten schools study under trees in the North East Region
- 122,000 prospective national service personnel posted, as NSS warns against altering placements
- GH¢150 deduction from our salaries for workshops illegal – Aggrieved teachers
- Denkyira Community Day SHS headmaster appeal to govt, stakeholders for boarding facility
- Master Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel sworn into office as 57th President of NUGS
- Read all related articles