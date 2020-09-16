Politics

Govt scheming to reinstate PDS – Minority alleges

Minority spokesperson on Mines and Energy, Adam Mutawakilu

The Minority in Parliament has alleged that there is a massive collusion between government and owners of Power Distribution Services (PDS) for the reinstatement of the botched Power concession agreement.

Addressing the press in parliament, minority spokesperson on Mines and Energy, Adam Mutawakilu said a recent announcement by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah that owners of PDS have sued government over termination of the deal over lack of valid insurance is just a smokescreen.



According to the Damango, MP there’s a ploy by government to put in a weak defence in court so ECG can be returned to PDS to manage.



He pointed to government’s failure to account for over 1.5 billion cedis collected by PDS from customers before the termination of the agreement to buttress his point.



Mr. Mutawakilu has, however, assured a future NDC government will not only investigate the deal but ensure prosecution of those found culpable.



The government of Ghana in October 2019 terminated its deal with PDS after it found out that the company presented invalid insurance security for its takeover of ECG assets.

At the time of the decision to terminate the deal, PDS had been managing ECG’s assets and parts of its operations for almost seven months.



Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that he will cause an investigation into the botched power agreement if he is elected as President in the 2020 polls.



The former President said there are many unresolved issues surrounding the deal which was cancelled a few months after its operationalization.



“If I become President we will investigate PDS especially when it is obvious that persons related to the President were involved in structuring the PDS deal,” he said in an interview with TV XYZ.

